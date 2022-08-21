 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University announced Sunday that three students died in a single-vehicle accident.

A release from the university's athletics department said five people were in the vehicle when it crashed, including several football players. Police were working to identify the three who died.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana. The vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. It was on fire when deputies arrived.

Two passengers were able to be freed from the vehicle and were being treated for serious injuries, Plasse said. The driver and two other passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

University President Deborah J. Curtis called the crash “a terrible tragedy.”

Riley is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the university’s Terre Haute campus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

"It used to be the case that while a little uninspiring, Kohl's was disciplined and neat in its presentation. Over the past year that has all gone out of the window," a retail analyst said.

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Nat Turner launches massive slave revolt in Virginia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News