3 hurt after floor collapses during house party in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Three people were taken to a hospital after a floor collapsed during a house party in a Denver area suburb, authorities said.

South Metro Fire Rescue said crews responded Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. to the home southeast of Aurora, KUSA-TV reported.

Firefighters said a portion of the first floor fell into the basement because of a party involving more than 100 people.

Three people were injured, including one seriously, authorities said. No one was trapped.

Firefighters did not identify the homeowners or those taken to the hospital.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the collapse caused a natural gas leak, but it has since been shut off. The agency’s Technical Rescue Team is working to stabilize the home.

