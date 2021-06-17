3 Honolulu police officers charged in killing of 16-year-old

Thom was charged with one count of second-degree murder. Ah Nee and Fredeluces were each charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder. If convicted, each faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.

A man who answered the phone at a number listed for Thom said he was not taking calls. Listed numbers for Ah Nee and Fredeluces could not immediately be found.

Thom is a five-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department. Ah Nee and Fredeluces have served with the department for three and 10 years, respectively.

Interim Honolulu Police Chief Rade Vanic said he was surprised by the prosecutor's decision to seek charges after a grand jury decided not to indict.

“This is highly unusual, and we are not aware of a similar action having been taken in the past. While we await the court’s decision, we will continue to protect and serve the community as we have always done,” he said in a statement.

The officers will have their police powers removed and be assigned to desk duty.

Malcom Lutu, president of the state police officers' union, said in a statement: “We continue to trust the process and will continue to stand by our officers.”