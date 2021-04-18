3 fatally shot in Austin, Texas; manhunt underway

The area includes a strip mall containing several retail stores and large apartment complexes situated near wooded rolling hills.
Josh Katzowitz, who had been shopping at the nearby Trader Joe's, said police and ambulances came "pouring in" to the area as he was leaving. He didn't hear any shooting.
"The cops had their guns out," he said. "Some had pistols, some had rifles and they were strapping on bulletproof vests. There were all of a sudden ambulances, sirens and police cars There were cops coming from everywhere."
Police said a portion of a nearby highway would be shut down in both directions.
Photos: 3 fatally shot in Austin, Texas
Austin police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to an active shooter situation located Great Hills Trail in Northwest Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Brontë Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Police and emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said early Sunday afternoon that it was still an active scene. (AP Photo/Jim Vertuno)
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Several people were fatally shot in Austin on Sunday and no suspects are in custody, emergency responders said. Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area. (AP Photo/Jim Vertuno)
Police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to a fatal shooting in the Arboretum area of northwest Austin on Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Brontë Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
People watch as police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to a fatal shooting in the Arboretum area of northwest Austin on Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Brontë Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
On Thursday night a gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before killing himself in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said, in the latest in a spate of mass shootings after a relative lull during the pandemic.
Photos: Scenes from mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility
This image made from video shows a wide view of building with flashing lights from emergency vehicles in Indianapolis, IN, Friday, April 16, 2021. Police in Indianapolis say multiple people were shot and killed in a shooting late Thursday at a Fedex facility. (WRTV via AP)
People stand outside a FedEx facility near Indianapolis International Airport after a shooting with multiple victims was reported late Thursday night, April 15, 2021. (Mykal McEldowney/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Associated Press reporter Jamie Stengle in Dallas contributed.
