 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 fatally shot in Austin, Texas; manhunt underway
0 comments
alert

3 fatally shot in Austin, Texas; manhunt underway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Austin Fatal Shooting

Austin police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to an active shooter situation in Northwest Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency responders on Sunday swarmed an area of Austin that includes shops and apartment complexes as they searched for a suspect in the fatal shooting of three people.

Austin police said on Twitter Sunday afternoon that while the suspect is still at large it appears to have been an isolated domestic situation and there isn't a risk to the general public.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, police were looking for 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick as the tentative suspect in the shooting.

Police said the scene was still active and they're still asking nearby residents to shelter in place and report any suspicious activity.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said it has received no reports of other victims.

EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said the first 911 call came in at 11:44 a.m. and that three adults were fatally shot.

Stedman said she did not know the exact location where the three people were killed.

Images from the scene showed a large presence of emergency responders, including dozens of police cars. There are also several ambulances and two SWAT trucks at the scene, and two police helicopters.

The area includes a strip mall containing several retail stores and large apartment complexes situated near wooded rolling hills.

Josh Katzowitz, who had been shopping at the nearby Trader Joe's, said police and ambulances came "pouring in" to the area as he was leaving. He didn't hear any shooting.

"The cops had their guns out," he said. "Some had pistols, some had rifles and they were strapping on bulletproof vests. There were all of a sudden ambulances, sirens and police cars There were cops coming from everywhere."

Police said a portion of a nearby highway would be shut down in both directions.

Austin police

On Thursday night a gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before killing himself in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said, in the latest in a spate of mass shootings after a relative lull during the pandemic.

Associated Press reporter Jamie Stengle in Dallas contributed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Authorities investigate Kenosha County tavern shooting that left 3 dead

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News