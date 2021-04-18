3 fatally shot in Austin, Texas; manhunt underway

AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency responders on Sunday swarmed an area of Austin that includes shops and apartment complexes as they searched for a suspect in the fatal shooting of three people.

Austin police said on Twitter Sunday afternoon that while the suspect is still at large it appears to have been an isolated domestic situation and there isn't a risk to the general public.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, police were looking for 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick as the tentative suspect in the shooting.

Police said the scene was still active and they're still asking nearby residents to shelter in place and report any suspicious activity.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said it has received no reports of other victims.

EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said the first 911 call came in at 11:44 a.m. and that three adults were fatally shot.

Stedman said she did not know the exact location where the three people were killed.