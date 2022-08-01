 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

3 deputies shot serving papers at North Carolina home

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three North Carolina sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded while trying to serve involuntary commitment papers on a person who then barricaded inside the home, authorities said.

The Wayne County deputies had gone to serve the papers at the home south of Goldsboro on Monday morning when someone inside opened fire, wounding all three, county officials said in a tweet. One was being treated at a hospital in Goldsboro, while two were airlifted to a hospital in Greenville. Their conditions were not immediately released.

A suspect remained barricaded inside the home in a rural area Monday afternoon.

Numerous officers from other law enforcement agencies came to the scene to assist.

The deputies had no reason to believe the suspect was dangerous when they initially came to serve the papers, county spokesperson Joel Gillie told reporters.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of those involved or say what kind of firearm was used to shoot the deputies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

