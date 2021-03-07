 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 dead, several sickened in suspected Kentucky overdoses
0 comments
AP

3 dead, several sickened in suspected Kentucky overdoses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Police in a southeastern Kentucky community are working with a federal drug enforcement agency to identify the source of suspected overdoses that resulted in three deaths and sickened several other people, including two officers.

The Hazard Police Department said on Facebook that officers responding to a report of suspected overdoses in an apartment found three bodies Thursday.

A fourth person suspected of overdosing was taken to a hospital while eight more overdoses have since been reported in the city, the statement said.

Police urged residents to use caution if they see any substance that is not easily recognizable. “Whatever this is, it is deadly,” the statement said.

Two Hazard police officers became ill while processing the suspected substance. The statement said authorities should know what it is by Monday night.

Police said they working with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News