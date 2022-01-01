3 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at Mississippi New Year's party

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Three people were killed and four others were wounded after several people started shooting at a Mississippi party just minutes before the end of 2021, authorities said.

One person remained in critical condition after a fight started a Gulfport New Year's party and people began shooting, according to police, who responded to 911 calls at 11:58 p.m. Friday.

Investigators are still sorting through the shooting scene and interviewing witnesses. No arrests have been made, and the Gulfport police chief plans a news conference Saturday afternoon.

The three people killed were identified as Corey Dubose, 23, of D’Iberville; Sedrick McCord, 28, of Gulfport; and Aubrey Lewis, 22, of Bay St. Louis, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told media outlets.

The name of the person who was seriously hurt was not released. The three other people wounded are expected to recover, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0