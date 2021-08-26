3 California families get out of Afghanistan to safety

“We hope to hear from them soon,” he said.

Howard Shen, a district spokesman, said one family with five children arrived in San Diego on Wednesday night. The two other families were out of Afghanistan, but Shen said he could not confirm exactly where they were — only that they are safe.

“That's all we want," he said.

Counseling was being made available for the families and for their children's schools.

Hashemi said the family back in San Diego was still shaken after their harrowing experience.

“They are OK now,” he said. “They need to calm down and forget what they’ve seen.”

In all, the El Cajon families included two dozen children, some of whom witnessed shootings and other violence in and around the Kabul airport in recent days, Hashemi said.

The families had each traveled to Afghanistan on their own on different dates and were not part of an organized trip.

The families asked U.S. officials for help after being blocked by the throngs of Afghans at the airport desperately trying to escape after their government’s rapid collapse and the withdrawal of U.S. troops.