2nd endangered orangutan baby in 2 years at New Orleans zoo

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It’s cute, cuddled, red-haired, and critically endangered — and the second Sumatran orangutan born in two years at the zoo in New Orleans.

Veterinarians haven’t yet been able to weigh, measure and determine the sex of the baby born early Sunday to 12-year-old Reese, Audubon Zoo spokeswoman Annie Kinler Matherne said Monday.

“Reese is cuddling and being very attentive with the infant, but we cannot confirm lactation and nursing just yet,” Matherne said in an email.

Sumatran orangutans are one of three species of the long-haired great apes. Fewer than 14,000 are believed to live in the wild and their numbers are declining dramatically as development, mining and palm oil plantations fragment their forest habitat, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The baby is Reese’s first, but she has seen two different orangutans giving birth and raising babies — her own mother at Albuquerque BioPark Zoo in New Mexico, and Audubon’s orangutan matriarch, Feliz, in 2019, the statement noted.