2nd Circuit affirms conviction of former top Cuomo aide

The 2nd Circuit said it was successfully proven that Percoco accepted bribes and promised to perform official actions to further the interests of an energy company, Competitive Power Venture. And it said prosecutors had proven that Percoco, in a second scheme, agreed with Aiello to advance the interests of Aiello's real estate development company, COR Development Co.

The appeals court agreed with lawyers for Percoco and Aiello that a judge's bribery instructions to the jury fell short of the legal standard that was recently clarified in another New York state corruption case, but it said the error was harmless and the jury would have convicted anyway.

Prosecutors declined through a spokesperson to comment. Messages seeking comment were sent to lawyers for Percoco and Aiello.

Trial evidence overwhelmingly showed that Percoco and his co-conspirators understood that payments to Percoco's wife for a low-show job as an “education consultant" were in exchange for his help in getting energy company CPV a deal requiring New York state to purchase power from the company, the 2nd Circuit said.

In an amusing moment at trial, the payments were described in coded communications between the co-conspirators in 2012 as “ziti," a reference to how payoffs were described by characters on the award-winning HBO series “The Sopranos."