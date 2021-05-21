27 possible voter fraud cases in 3 million Wisconsin ballots

More than half of the total cases, 16 of 27, were people in the city of La Crosse whose registered address was at a UPS Store. State law requires voters to be registered at their residential address. The clerk sent those voters a letter giving them 30 days to register at a residential address for future elections.

Of the 11 other cases: four people voted both in person and absentee; one was a convicted felon; one was an absentee ballot returned by the son of the person who requested it and who voted in person; three people voted in two places; one person returned two absentee ballots; and one person who had been adjudicated incompetent and wasn’t allowed to cast a ballot.

It’s impossible to know who those identified voted for, since ballots are secret. Voters also do not register by political party in Wisconsin, so it’s not known if they were Republican or Democrat.

Republican legislative leaders, including those who have called for investigations into the election, did not immediately return messages seeking comment Friday. A spokeswoman for the state Republican Party also had no immediate comment.