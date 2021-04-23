$25M suit blames energy, boat companies in fatal capsizing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The offshore oil industry boat that overturned in a deadly Gulf of Mexico disaster last week was ordered to sea in dangerous conditions by an energy company that put “money over safety,” the widow of one victim says in a $25 million lawsuit.

Hannah Daspit’s lawsuit, filed in state court in Texas, faults Talos Energy as well as lift boat operator Seacor Marine LLC and its affiliate Seacor Lifftboats LLC for the fatal accident.

Daspit’s husband, Dylan Daspit, was among the 19 people working on the boat when it overturned in stormy weather April 13. Six people were rescued, and six bodies had been recovered and identified as of Friday afternoon. Dylan Daspit was among seven missing and presumed dead.

Dated Wednesday, it's the first of what is expected to be numerous lawsuits filed over the capsizing of the Seacor Power, a 234-foot-long (71-meter-long) lift boat. The vessel was en route from Port Fourchon, Louisiana, to a Talos platform when it overturned.

“Dylan Daspit lost his life in the tragic capsizing of the vessel, for the decision of these Defendants to put money over his life,” the lawsuit said.