250 gators removed from Disney since boy died in 2016 attack

Gina Parsley, a travel agency owner, told the Sentinel that her family stayed at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort last month and her 9-year-old daughter Gabriella spotted an alligator in the water. They told a campground employee and were informed that traps had been placed to trap the gator.

“We did not feel like it was a surprise to them,” Parsley said. “I would have been more concerned if my daughter had brought it to their attention and they were like, ‘Oh my gosh, where?’”

Parsley said she understands how difficult it is to keep the property free of alligators.

“You see neighborhoods where a gator just strolls across someone’s lawn and rings the doorbell,” she said. “It’s Florida: They do that. So, there’s definitely fighting against nature with that one.”

Florida's alligator population is about 1.3 million, the newspaper reported. To be considered a nuisance within the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, an alligator must be least 4 feet (1.2 meters) long and pose a threat to people, pets and property.

The wildlife agency has removed close to 8,000 alligators annually over the past five years throughout the state of Florida.