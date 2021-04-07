25 million people in the South threatened by severe weather Wednesday

The middle and late afternoon will become more active and dangerous. That line of storms will track into a more prime environment for tornadoes and other kinds of severe weather, including hail and strong winds. These storms will likely span from Missouri through eastern Texas and northern Louisiana.

By Wednesday evening, the storms will move through the lower Mississippi River area, still containing the potential for all modes of severe weather. Intense storms could be possible as far north as Iowa and as far south as the southeastern Texas and southern Louisiana coasts.

Storms will work eastward into early Thursday morning toward the southeastern US, but much of the severe weather threat should diminish by then.

Flash flooding is also a concern, with a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rainfall expected -- but localized amounts could be closer to 2 to 4 inches.

"Soil saturation and streamflows have come down significantly from where they were a week ago, but nonetheless still looking at above average soil saturation," the Weather Prediction Center said of the current conditions in parts of Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi, where flooding is possible from the storms through tonight.