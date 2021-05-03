24-hour subway service returning to city that never sleeps

She added: "We have a mental health crisis in this city that is very much living underground, or that we have a substance abuse problem that is very much living underground right now.”

Cuomo's announcement came the day after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for the resumption of around-the-clock subway service.

“The city that never sleeps is slowly — but surely — living up to its name again and waking up from the COVID-19 pandemic, but so should the subway system, and ASAP,” Schumer, a New York Democrat, said at a news conference Sunday.

The decision to close the subways for cleaning was made a year ago when scientists placed greater weight on surface contamination as a vector of coronavirus infection than they do now.

Speaking at his New York City office near Grand Central Terminal, Cuomo said cleaning the system is still important though “not as urgent as they said it was initially.”

Cuomo, who controls the Metropolitan Transportation Authority that runs city subways and buses, said standards of cleanliness should remain high when the overnight closure ends. “You’re trying to build confidence for people to get back on the subways,” he said. “I want to know the subway is going to be clean."

