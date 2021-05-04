23 dead in Mexico City overpass collapse; FDA nears Pfizer decision for teens; twisters kill 2 in South

Today is Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: A Mexico City metro overpass collapsed, killing at least 23 and injuring 70; the FDA is expected to approve Pfizer's vaccine for teens within a week; and severe weather in the South kills two.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 23 people and injuring about 70, city officials said. Rescuers searched a car left dangling from the overpass for hours for anyone who might be trapped.

Those efforts were suspended early Tuesday, however, because of safety concerns for those working near the precariously dangling car. A crane was brought in to help shore it up.