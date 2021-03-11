20th anniversary Sept. 11 tributes to include families again

"We feel as if that’s something that needs to be done, so we are taking on that responsibility,” said Frank Siller, who created the foundation to honor his brother's memory.

The announcement that family members will be back reading the names at the official ceremony this year was made six months before the event.

“In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing challenges facing our nation and the global community, the resilience, compassion and hope demonstrated two decades ago in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks offer invaluable lessons now,” museum CEO Alice M. Greenwald said.

“During this 20th anniversary year, it is our privilege to share these lessons with a new generation, teach them about the ongoing repercussions of the 9/11 attacks and inspire them with the idea that, even in the darkest of times, we can come together, support one another and find the strength to renew and rebuild," Greenwald said.

