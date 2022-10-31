2022-23 winter weather outlook with Judah Cohen | Across the Sky podcast

Put aside predictions from woolly caterpillars and the almanacs. In this episode of Across the Sky, we look at the science to get a sense for how this winter will play out across the United States in the first of two episodes that looks at the 2022-23 season.

Judah Cohen, Director of Seasonal Forecasting at AER (Atmospheric and Environmental Research), is a climatologist who focuses on long-range forecasts and the guest for both episodes. He talks about his memories of past storms, thoughts on popular forecasting methods and what we might see this year.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

Episode preview

Get an inside look at this episode in the video below: