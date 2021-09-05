20 years after 9/11: The ways we remember

"Now we have a generation of people who weren't even alive on 9/11," Murdoch says. "So how do you talk to people of this new generation — or of future generations?"

That question is particularly potent on this 20th anniversary. Society tends to mark generations in two-decade packages, so there's an entire one that has been born and come of age since the attacks. That hardly means they haven't been paying attention, though: They "remember" too, even if they weren't around.

Krystine Batcho, a psychology professor at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York, studies how nostalgia works. She found something interesting a couple years ago when she was researching how young people encountered stories that resonated with them — both personally and through the news.

Even those who lacked living memories of 9/11, Batcho says, responded with stories about the event. It was remembering as shared experience.

And no wonder. So many first encounters with 9/11 on the day it happened were, in the tradition of an information age, both separate and communal. People in different parts of the country and world, under vastly different circumstances, watched the same live camera angles on the same few feeds and saw the same, now-indelible views of the destruction in the same way. They experienced it apart, but together.