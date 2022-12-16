 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

2-year-old rescued after being swallowed by hippo

  • 0

See what zookeepers have learned about these different animals since spending more time with them.

hippo has attacked a 2-year-old boy in Uganda, swallowing half of his body before spitting him out, a statement from the Uganda Police Force said on Friday.

The child was attacked on Dec. 4 at around 3 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) in the Katwe-Kabatoro district, in the southwest of the country, according to the statement.

The boy, named by Ugandan police as Iga Paul, had been playing at his home in Rwenjubu cell, Lake Katwe.

"It took the bravery of a one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim after he stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth," a spokesperson for Uganda Police Force said in the statement.

The boy was taken to a nearby clinic for injuries on one hand and later transferred to Bwera Hospital, west Uganda, for further treatment, the statement added.

People are also reading…

Panama Wildlife Conference

FILE - A hippo floats in the lagoon at Hacienda Napoles Park in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia, Feb. 16, 2022. 

The child has now been discharged after making a full recovery, police said. He also received a vaccine for rabies, before being handed back to his parents by the police.

"Although the hippo was scared back into the lake, all residents near animal sanctuaries and habitats should know that wild animals are very dangerous," the statement said.

"Instinctually, wild animals see humans as a threat and any interaction can cause them to act strangely or aggressively."

Known as one of the most dangerous animals on the planet, hippos can snap a canoe in half with their strong jaws, according to National Geographic.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know before chopping down a Christmas Tree from a national forest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News