2-year-old boy, 7 adults wounded in latest Chicago shootings

CHICAGO (AP) — A 2-year-old boy was shot in the head Tuesday morning while riding in a car on Chicago's famed Lake Shore Drive just hours after seven people were shot and wounded in a fight a few miles away, in what is shaping up to be one of the most violent years for the city in memory, police said.

According to Chicago Police, the car crashed after the boy was shot in the temple near Grant Park on the city's South Side at about 11 a.m. Witnesses told police that they heard gunfire moments before the car, which traveled about two blocks after the shooting, crashed.

They said a woman jumped out of the car with the child and someone drove them to Northwestern Memorial Hospital before the boy was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where police said he was in critical condition.

On Monday night, a fight turned to gun violence in the South Side neighborhood of Englewood. Seven people were injured. A 39-year-old woman was listed in serious condition after she was shot in the arm and abdomen. Five men were hospitalized in fair condition, while another person was in good condition after walking into a hospital in the Cook County suburb of Harvey with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

No arrests have been made in either shooting and detectives are investigating.