2 teens killed in California party bus shooting identified

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Relatives of two people killed after shooters opened fire on a party bus driving on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway have identified them as two teenagers who were celebrating a friend's 21st birthday.

Alayasia Thurston, a 19, of Oakland, and Zoe Hughes, 16, of Modesto, died after at least two shooters opened fire on the bus around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 580 as it was returning to Oakland from San Francisco. Another five women were wounded.

Thurston had a daughter who is about to turn 3 years old, a relative who did not wish to be identified told the East Bay Times.

Hughes' mother, Christina Hughes, relatives and friends held a vigil in her memory Tuesday, KCRA-TV reported.

“I did everything with Zoey,” she said through tears. “Zoey was the sweetest. Had the best heart. Her smile. When she walked into a room, you fell in love with Zoey.”