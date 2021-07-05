2 teenagers dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Cincinnati park

CINCINNATI (AP) — Two teenagers are dead after apparently exchanging gunfire that wounded three others at a downtown Cincinnati park where hundreds of teens were gathered late on the Fourth of July, police said.

It's possible others were involved in the conflict Sunday at Smale Park, but police aren't searching for any other particular suspects, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said Monday.

Sixteen-year-old Milo Watson died at the scene, and 19-year-old Dexter Wright Jr. died later at a hospital, police said. Isaac said the two had some sort of preexisting dispute that preceded the shooting.

It occurred shortly before 11 p.m. as officers were working to clear out the riverfront park before its closing time. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the back and left in critical condition, and two other teenagers had gunshot wounds to their arms, according to police.

Police said they were seeking information from anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video of what happened.

Amber Gray told WXIX-TV she was at the park with her son when the gunfire erupted.