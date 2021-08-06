2 Seattle cops who were at US Capitol in January are fired

Diaz said the Everetts' presence there was unacceptable: “More than a hundred officers sustained serious injuries – some career-ending – through outright assault,”

He added: “Hundreds more, across all agencies called to respond, bear the physical and emotional scars of that day. The participation of these two officers in that crowd is a stain on our department, and on the men and women who work every day to protect our community, serve those in need, and do so with compassion and dignity.”

Both officers came to Seattle after working with police departments in Texas.

The officers worked together at the Dallas Police Department as patrol officers before they were married, according to police reports released through a public records request.

Alexander Everett graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor's Degree in criminal justice in 2008 and worked in Dallas for four years before taking a job as an officer in Round Rock, Texas. He also worked for the U.S. Air Marshals for more than 22 years, the records said.

Caitlin Everett worked for the Dallas police for four years under her maiden name Caitlin Rochelle, the records said.