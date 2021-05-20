2 reporters detained during protest over Black man's death

Nagaishi and Cutler briefly walked into Main Street to film and watch one of the arrests happening.

Ramsey tweeted that the journalists, who had traveled from Staunton, “were doing a public service" and that being taken into custody “will not stop them from doing their jobs for readers.”

The News Leader reported that it's not clear whether either of the journalists will be charged.

Demonstrators had gathered to protest a prosecutor's decision that sheriff’s deputies were justified in fatally shooting Brown in April because the Black man struck a deputy with his car and nearly ran him over while ignoring commands to show his hands and get out of the vehicle.

Attorneys for the family who watched body camera footage have said repeatedly that he was trying to drive away from deputies serving drug-related warrants and posed no threat.

