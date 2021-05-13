 Skip to main content
2 planes collide above Denver, land with no one injured
2 planes collide above Denver, land with no one injured

Two small airplanes collided in midair Wednesday near Denver, leaving one aircraft badly damaged and forcing the pilot of the other to deploy a parachute attached to the plane to land safely. Remarkably, no one was injured, officials said.

DENVER (AP) — Two small airplanes collided in the air near Denver, leaving one aircraft nearly ripped in half and forcing the other's pilot to deploy a parachute. Remarkably, both planes landed safely and no one was injured, officials said.

Both planes were getting ready to land at a small regional airport in a Denver suburb on Wednesday when they collided, according to the National Transportation Safety Board and South Metro Fire Rescue.

"Every one of these pilots needs to go buy a lottery ticket right now," Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy John Bartmann said. "I don't remember anything like this — especially everybody walking away. I mean that's the amazing part of this."

Airplane Collision Colorado

This image from CBS Denver shows a Key Lime Air Metroliner that landed safely at Centennial Airport after a mid-air collision near Denver on Wednesday. Federal officials say two planes collided but that there are no injuries. The collision between a twin-engine Fairchild Metroliner and a single-engine Cirrus SR22 happened as both planes were landing, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

June Cvelbar told the KUSA TV station that she witnessed the collision while walking in a state park.

"I saw two planes in the sky. I saw a larger green plane, which I thought was a tow plane, along with what I thought was a glider being towed by it. I heard a noise but didn't realize that the two planes had collided,' she told KUSA in an email.

Cvelbar said she saw the green plane fly off and shortly after saw the smaller plane deploy its parachute. She said she initially thought it was a training exercise.

"When I realized that the small plane was going down I ran toward it. The pilot and his passenger were up and about," Cvelbar said.

Airplane Collision Colorado

This image from CBS Denver shows a Key Lime Air Metroliner that landed safely at Centennial Airport after a mid-air collision near Denver on Wednesday.

Shelly Whitehead told KCNC-TV that she was in her kitchen when she heard a loud bang that sounded like a firecracker. She ran out onto her patio and saw the plane that deployed the parachute coming down in the field behind her house.

"I thought, 'Is it somebody just jumping out of a plane?' And then I realized the parachute was attached to a plane," she said. "I thought for sure they weren't going to make it out of there."

The pilot was the only person aboard a twin-engine Fairchild Metroliner that landed at Centennial Airport despite suffering major damage to its tail section. The plane is owned by a Colorado-based company, Key Lime Air, that operates cargo aircraft.

A pilot and one passenger were on the other plane, a single-engine Cirrus SR22, which unleashed a red and white parachute and drifted down to a safe landing in a field near homes in Cherry Creek State Park, Bartmann said.

It was not immediately known who owned the Cirrus, he said. Authorities did not immediately identify the people who were in the planes.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it was sending staff to investigate. Key Lime Air will cooperate with the investigation, the company said in a statement.

In February debris from a commercial airliner fell on Denver suburbs in an emergency landing. Nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt:

