AP

2 on ATV die when they hit tractor-trailer near NYC bridge

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are investigating a crash that killed two men who were thrown from an all-terrain vehicle when it struck a tractor-trailer in Queens. The ATV driver was then run over by the truck, authorities said.

Police said the men were traveling through an intersection toward a Manhattan-bound entrance to the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge when their ATV hit an oncoming tractor-trailer early Friday.

The 22-year-old driver, a Bronx resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The unidentified passenger later died at a hospital, police said. Both suffered severe injuries, while the truck driver was not hurt, officials said.

Police did not say whether the men were wearing helmets.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

