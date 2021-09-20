 Skip to main content
2 officers shot, injured while serving warrant in Houston
AP

2 officers shot, injured while serving warrant in Houston

  • Updated
HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston police officers were shot and injured while serving a warrant at an apartment complex Monday morning, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to hospitals and one “possible” suspect was dead at the scene.

The city of Houston said that the mayor had been told that the two officers who were shot were with Houston police.

Additional information wasn't immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

