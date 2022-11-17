HONOLULU (AP) — 2 Native Hawaiian men convicted of federal hate crime in 2014 beating of white man on Maui.
2 Native Hawaiian men convicted of federal hate crime in 2014 beating of white man on Maui
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
An adopted Texas boy's father texted "I'm going to end up kill him" days before the 7-year-old was found dead inside a washing machine, according to court documents.
Two planes have collided and crashed at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.
Four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted and the killer or killers used a knife or other "edged weapon," police disclosed Tuesday.
The three students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia were all members of the school's football team, the school's president said.
Chris Owens, whose mother was among those killed, told Brooks: “All I ask is you rot, and you rot slow.”
Police are describing the attack as an "unprovoked" and "heinous act." The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was shot and killed by a security guard who confronted him.
Authorities say 22 Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle and five were critically injured.
Comedian Gallagher, best known for his watermelon-smashing comedy routine and many popular specials in the 1980s, died Friday.
Midterm updates: Kelly's win pulls Dems within 1 of Senate control; Cortez Masto closes gap in Nevada; House up for grabs
Here's the latest from the 2022 midterm elections as votes continue to be counted into the weekend.
The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for student loan forgiveness after a second federal court shut down the program.