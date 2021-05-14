2 more indicted in Minnesota real estate agent's 2019 death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two more people have been indicted by a grand jury in the 2019 kidnapping and slaying of a real estate agent in Minnesota.

Elsa Segura, 29, of Fridley, and Lyndon Wiggins, 36, were indicted Thursday by a Hennepin County Grand Jury on four counts of aiding and abetting the crimes of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree felony murder while committing kidnapping.

Wiggins' attorney, Joseph Friedberg, declined to comment Friday on the indictment. Segura's attorney, Amanda Montgomery, did not immediately return a message for comment.

Two other co-defendants, Cedric Berry, of Minneapolis, and Berry Davis, of Brooklyn Park, were indicted in February 2020 by a Hennepin County Grand Jury on the same charges.

Prosecutors said Monique Baugh, 28, was lured to a phony home showing in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove, kidnapped and found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley on New Year's Eve.