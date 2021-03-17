2 missing after Southern California fireworks explosion

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities sought Wednesday to identify the bodies of two people killed in a huge fireworks explosion in a Southern California neighborhood, saying they have not yet determined if the victims are two cousins reported missing since the blast.

Tuesday's explosion, followed by two more, shattered windows up and down the block and left a vast debris field scattered over the neighborhood in Ontario, California.

Two dozen bomb technicians were searching for and removing unexploded fireworks in the debris to make the area safe for the eventual return of dozens of evacuated residents.

Enough unexploded fireworks to fill about 60 large buckets or boxes had been collected and were to be burned. But more explosives could be found and it could take days to clear the area, Ontario Fire Chief Ray Gayk said at a news briefing.

Though two people were killed in the explosion, the coroner's office has not yet been able to identify their bodies, which “weren't completely intact,” Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz said. The two bodies were discovered in the backyard of the property where the blasts began.