2-minute silence across sports to mark Prince Philip's death

The largely empty Aintree racecourse also fell silent before the second day of racing in the Grand National meeting. Philip was an honorary member of the Jockey Club and would attend flagship racing events, including Royal Ascot, to accompany his horse-owning wife. At Ascot in 2012, he presented the queen with the trophy after one of her greatest successes with Estimate winning the Queen’s Vase Stakes.

“That was a special moment, probably for Her Majesty, but also for horse racing as well,” said 20-time champion jockey A.P. McCoy, who also remembered spending time with Philip at Windsor Castle. “He was a very interesting man and a really good polo player in his younger days. He was really keen on carriage driving and really good at it as well.”

Jockeys at Aintree wore black armbands as footballers were asked to do across the weekend at England's professional leagues, including the Premier League, and for the England women's international game against Canada — where the queen is also head of state.

The news of Philip's death broke as Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was giving a news conference ahead this weekend's round, where all Premier League matches will go silent for two minutes before kickoff.