2-minute silence across sports to mark Prince Philip's death

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 file photo, Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, smiles as she travels with Prince William, right, and Prince Edward in a open carriage to the parade ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England. Prince Philip was the longest serving royal consort in British history. In Britain, the husband or wife of the monarch is known as consort, a position that carries immense prestige but has no constitutional role. The wife of King George VI, who outlived him by 50 years, was loved as the Queen Mother. Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, has worked to emerge from the shadow of his immensely popular first wife, Diana.
FILE - In this Thursday June, 16, 2011 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip arrive by horse drawn carriage in the parade ring on the third day, traditionally known as Ladies Day, of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99.
The Union Jack flies at half mast behind the stands in honour of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, during races on the second day of the Grand National Horse Racing meeting at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England, Friday April 9, 2021.
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 1982 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip looks back as they drive through the crowd of athletes and officials during the closing ceremony of the 12th Commonwealth Games, in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Sports Centre, Brisbane, Australia.
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 1968 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip present a cup to soccer player Pele, right, at a stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during a state tour of South America.
FILE - In this June 19, 1962 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip travel by open carriage around the track prior to the race program, at Ascot, England. Prince Philip was the longest serving royal consort in British history. In Britain, the husband or wife of the monarch is known as consort, a position that carries immense prestige but has no constitutional role.
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2009 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip speaks with the Cambridge University rowing team at the launch of the boat they would man in the 2009 University Boat Race. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99.
FILE - In this April 25, 1959 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip mans the tiller of the star class sailboat Gem IV, with Durward Knowles, right, as crew. After following the race Prince Philip made the cup presentation of the King's cup at the Nassau Yacht Club in Md.
By ROB HARRIS
AP Sports Writer
Venues were falling silent for two minutes, black armbands were put on, and flags lowered to half-staff as British sports marked the death of Prince Philip.
The Royal Family and government told sports authorities that competitions could continue following the death of the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday.
Philip held positions in sports bodies throughout his life, including as president of the English Football Association and a 22-year spell as president of the International Equestrian Federation that he used to develop new competitions.
“British sport has lost one of its strongest and, on occasion, boldest advocate,” World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said. “He had an unflinching view of the role of sport in all our neighbourhoods. That belief will be missed.”
Philip was a keen cricketer and he served two spells as president of the Lord’s-based Marylebone Cricket Club, which is regarded as the guardian of the laws of the game. He presented the Lord’s Taverners ECB Trophy to the English cricket champion for 43 years until he retired from royal duties in 2017.
“We owe him a great debt for his support and passion over many decades,” England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Ian Watmore said.
County cricket matches were underway when his death was announced by Buckingham Palace at noon and a two-minute silence was held before the afternoon sessions of play in venues without fans due to the pandemic.