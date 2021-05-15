2 men wrongfully sent to death row awarded $75M in damages

Attorneys for the men have said they were scared teenagers who had low IQs when they were questioned by police and coerced into confessing. McCollum was then 19, and Brown was 15. Both were convicted and sentenced to death.

McCollum spent most of his 31 years in prison on death row, becoming North Carolina’s longest-serving death row inmate. Brown -- who the newspaper reported suffers from mental health conditions related to his time in prison and requires full-time care -- had his sentence later changed to life in prison.

On Friday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, one of the defendants, settled its part of the case for $9 million. The town of Red Springs, originally named in the civil suit, settled in 2017 for $1 million.

Friday's judgement came against former SBI agents Leroy Allen and Kenneth Snead, who were part of the original investigation.

Scott MacLatchie, the lead defense attorney for the SBI agents, attempted during his closing argument to cast doubt on the brothers’ innocence, the newspaper reported, despite the fact that they had received full pardons of innocence.

“I’ve got my freedom,” McCollum said. “There’s still a lot of innocent people in prison today. And they don’t deserve to be there.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The News & Observer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0