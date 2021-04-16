 Skip to main content
2 men killed, officer wounded in San Antonio shootout
AP

Two people are dead and two injured including a San Antonio police officer when a routine traffic stop erupted in gunfire. The police chief said the Friday morning incident came as an officer stopped a pickup truck containing 3 occupants.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Two men were killed and a woman and a San Antonio police officer were wounded in a shootout Friday following a routine traffic stop.

Around 11:30 a.m., an officer stopped a pickup truck containing three occupants for an undetermined reason on a street on the city's West Side, Police Chief William McManus said.

The officer’s body camera recorded a few minutes of what appeared to be a casual conversation between the officer and the truck’s occupants until the driver flashed a handgun and shot the officer in the hand, McManus said.

The officer returned fire while retreating, killing the male driver and a male passenger and wounding a female passenger, he said.

“The officer is very lucky to be alive, getting shot at that close range,” McManus said.

None of the identities of those involved have been released. The woman was taken to a hospital, where her condition was not known.

The incident came one day after a man sought for shooting at busy U.S. 281 from a northern San Antonio flyover overpass was shot and killed hours later by a police officer after the man opened fire outside a San Antonio International Airport terminal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

