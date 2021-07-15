2 men held on Florida's new anti-riot law in Cuba protest

A third man, 34-year-old Evelio Ramirez-Carrasco of Tampa, also was arrested on charges of unlawful assembly and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence — both misdemeanors — in connection with the protests. Ramirez-Carrasco was given a notice to appear in court, records show.

He qualified for a notice to appear because of his charges but the other two men did not, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Protesters blocked the Palmetto Expressway near Hialeah for about 30 minutes Wednesday night, news outlets reported. On Tuesday, they blocked the same highway for hours during the rainy rush hour.

During a roundtable about Cuba in Miami on Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the demonstrations in South Florida, and other parts of the state, were “fundamentally different than what we saw last summer.”

The governor’s spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, said he had signed the “anti-riot” law to empower law enforcement to protect and serve the people of Florida. In an email to The Associated Press, she pushed back against assertions that political ideology could create inequities in the application of the law and the Republican governor would have a hand in deciding which protesters or causes would be subject to the new law.