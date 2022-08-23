2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering a swift verdict in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.
The result was a big victory for the U.S. Justice Department. A different jury just four months ago couldn't reach a verdict on Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. but acquitted two other men, a stunning conclusion that led to a second trial.
Fox and Croft were convicted of two counts of conspiracy related to the kidnapping scheme and attempts to obtain a weapon of mass destruction. Prosecutors said they wanted to blow up a bridge to disrupt police if the abduction could be pulled off at Whitmer's vacation home.
Croft, 46, a trucker from Bear, Delaware, was also convicted of another explosives charge. The jury deliberated for roughly eight hours over two days.
People are also reading…
"Today's verdicts prove that violence and threats have no place in our politics and those who seek to divide us will be held accountable. They will not succeed," said Whitmer, a Democrat, who turned 51 years old on Tuesday.
"But we must also take a hard look at the status of our politics," she added. "Plots against public officials and threats to the FBI are a disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism that festers in our nation, threatening the very foundation of our republic."
Fox attorney Christopher Gibbons, who had railed against the FBI's investigative tactics, said the verdict was disappointing.
"We were hoping for a different outcome," he told reporters.
During closing arguments Monday, a prosecutor had a blunt message: No one can strap on an AR-15 rifle and body armor and snatch a governor.
"But that wasn't the defendants' ultimate goal," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said. "They wanted to set off a second American civil war, a second American Revolution, something that they call the boogaloo. And they wanted to do it for a long time before they settled on Gov. Whitmer."
The investigation began when Army veteran Dan Chappel joined a Michigan paramilitary group and became alarmed when he heard talk about killing police. He agreed to become an FBI informant and spent the summer of 2020 getting close to Fox and others, secretly recording conversations and participating in drills at "shoot houses" in Wisconsin and Michigan.
The FBI turned it into a major domestic terrorism case with two more informants and two undercover agents embedded in the group. Evidence showed the group had many gripes, particularly over COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Whitmer early in the pandemic.
Fox, Croft and others, accompanied by the government operatives, traveled to northern Michigan to see Whitmer's vacation home at night and a bridge that could be destroyed. Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, too, were on that ride. They pleaded guilty and testified for the prosecution.
Whitmer was not physically harmed; six men were arrested hours away from her home in October 2020.
Defense attorneys tried to put the FBI on trial, repeatedly emphasizing through cross-examination of witnesses and during closing remarks that federal players were present at every crucial event and had entrapped the men.
Fox and Croft, they said, were "big talkers" who liked to smoke marijuana and were guilty of nothing but exercising their right to say vile things about Whitmer and government.
"This isn't Russia. This isn't how our country works," Croft attorney Joshua Blanchard told jurors. "You don't get to suspect that someone might commit a crime because you don't like things that they say, that you don't like their ideologies."
Gibbons said the FBI isn't supposed to create "domestic terrorists." He described Fox as poor and living in the basement of a Grand Rapids-area vacuum shop, which was a site for meetings with Chappel and an agent.
Whitmer has blamed then-President Donald Trump for stoking mistrust and fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn hate groups and right-wing extremists like those charged in the plot.
Trump recently called the kidnapping plan a "fake deal."
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 23
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to prevent the FBI from continuing to review documents recovered from his Florida estate until a neutral special master can be appointed. The attorneys asserted Monday in a court filing, their first since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago, that the sets of documents taken from the residence were “presumptively” covered by executive privilege. They say the matter has captured the attention of the American public and safeguards are needed to protect Trump's constitutional rights. The filing casts the August 8 search as a “shockingly aggressive move.”
Federal authorities say they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. A U.S. Justice Department spokesperson said Monday that the federal investigation would be separate from the Arkansas State Police investigation of the arrest. Authorities said the officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma.
Florida governor and Republican powerhouse Ron DeSantis will learn the identity of his general election opponent after Tuesday's primary voting. Florida Democrats are deciding a fiercely fought contest between congressman and former governor Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Crist has spent a lifetime in politics, much of it as a Republican, while Fried casts herself as “something new” with hopes of becoming Florida's first female governor. In New York, congressional primaries include a race between two powerful Democratic committee chairs, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, and other incumbents fending off challenges from the left.
At least one of New York City’s most veteran members of Congress will be voted out of office Tuesday in a Democratic primary pitting U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler against U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney. The unusual battle between incumbents is the result of a redistricting process that lumped Nadler’s home base on the west side of Manhattan together with Maloney’s on the east side. Neither was willing to run in another part of the city. Nadler and Maloney are joined in the race by Suraj Patel, a lawyer and lecturer at New York University.
Heavy rain across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area is causing streets to flood and submerging vehicles as officials warn motorists to stay off the roads. Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the area is “pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight.” The National Weather Service says over 9 inches of rain fell at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport over 24 hours ending at noon Monday. At least one fatality has been blamed on the downpour as emergency officials say they've responded to dozens of locations with high water on the roads.
A federal judge says Idaho's near-total abortion ban appears to have a serious conflict with a federal law governing emergency health care treatment in Medicare-funded hospitals. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill heard arguments in a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice against the state of Idaho on Monday. The Justice Department says Idaho's law violates the federal law, which requires hospitals to give “stabilizing treatment” to people experiencing medical emergencies, even if that treatment involves an abortion. Attorneys for the state and the Legislature have argued that the state has the right to criminally prohibit abortions. Winmill says he' will decide by Wednesday whether the abortion ban should be paused while the lawsuit proceeds.
The U.S. State Department has issued a security alert warning that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities. The State Department issued the alert Monday after the U.S. intelligence community declassified a finding that determined that Russia would take such action, according to a U.S. official familiar with the intelligence. The official was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The new intelligence comes as Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine will hit the six-month mark Wednesday, which coincides with Ukraine’s independence day from Soviet Union rule.
A mother whose daughter prosecutors say R. Kelly sexually abused starting when she was 14 told jurors has testified at Kelly's federal trial in Chicago. She told jurors Monday that she lied to a state grand jury 20 years ago, in part, because she and her husband felt threatened by Kelly and feared for their lives if they told the truth. The mom described how she, her husband and Kelly were crying when the parents confronted Kelly in the early 2000s about whether he was abusing their daughter. She testified they were startled when Kelly told them, “You are with us or against us.” She said she took those words to mean “that they were going to harm us if we didn’t do what they wanted us to do.”
Gary Gaines, coach of the Texas high school football team made famous in the book and movie “Friday Night Lights,” has died. He was 73. Gaines’ family says the former coach died in Lubbock after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Gaines made many stops in West Texas during a 30-year coaching career. He was best known for a four-year stint leading the highly successful program at Odessa Permian. His 1988 team was chronicled in Buzz Bissinger’s bestselling book. It portrayed a program that favored football over academics but had a sympathetic view of Gaines.
Tom Brady has returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending what has been described as an 11-day, prearranged break from training camp for personal reasons. The seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t address the media after practicing Monday. Teammates and coach Todd Bowles said the 45-year-old quarterback was sharp throwing the ball and essentially took up where he left off before leaving the team on Aug. 11. Brady missed two preseason games that Bowles said he wouldn't have played in even if he had been with the team. The coach said it hasn't been determined if Brady might play in this weekend's preseason finale at Indianapolis.