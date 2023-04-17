NEW YORK — Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, and more than three dozen officers with China's national police force have been charged with using social media to harass dissidents inside the United States, the Justice Department said Monday.
The cases, taken together, are part of a series of Justice Department prosecutions in recent years aimed at disrupting Chinese government efforts to locate in America pro-democracy activists and others who are openly critical of Beijing's policies.
One of the cases concerns a local branch of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security, which operated inside an office building in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood before closing last fall amid an FBI investigation. The two men charged with establishing the outpost were acting under the direction and control of a Chinese government official, and deleted communication with that official from their phones after becoming aware of the investigation, according to the Justice Department.
People are also reading…
The men, identified as “Harry” Lu Jianwang, 61, of the Bronx, and Chen Jinping, 59, of Manhattan, were arrested at their homes on Monday morning. It was not immediately clear if they had lawyers who could comment on their behalf.
At no point did the men register with the Justice Department as agents of a foreign government, U.S. law enforcement officials said. And though the police outpost did perform some basic services, such as helping Chinese citizens renew their Chinese driver's licenses, it also performed a more “sinister” function, including helping the Chinese government locate a pro-democracy activist of Chinese descent living in California, according to the officials.
“New York City is home to New York’s finest: the NYPD," U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, said at a news conference announcing the arrests. "We don’t need or want a secret police station in our great city.”
____
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch a large bear stalk a group of hikers in Canada, volunteers for NASA are set to live in a Mars-simulated habitat for a year, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
When out hiking one of the last things you want to encounter is a bear, but that’s exactly what happened on a trail in Vancouver, Canada.
NASA is in the early stages of planning for the first ever human mission to Mars. That's not set to happen until 2030, but NASA has already un…
More than two feet of rain fell in Fort Lauderdale in less than two days, leaving homes and roads underwater. Here's how some of them responded.
A Spanish extreme athlete emerges into daylight after 500 days living in a cave. Beatriz Flamini, an elite sportswoman, mountaineer and climbe…
The Mayan civilization may have fallen more than 1,000 years ago, but a new discovery by Mexican archeologists reveals they still knew how to …
A moose wandered into the lobby of Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. The wayward beast chomped on potted plants before the hospital’s …
Despite its romance and beauty, the Seine has historically been quite toxic with swimming mostly off limits for a century. But holding swimmin…
Reaching for the stars is now a reality with companies like Zephalto, which are planning to develop space tourism with balloons that will trav…
This 81-year-old self-confessed “adrenaline junkie” has completed a skydive from 14,000 feet, complaining it finished “too quickly."
Recently the Shiveluch volcano, one of Russia’s most active, began to erupt. The volcano sent clouds of ash and smoke high up into the atmosph…
On Sunday, April 10th, wildlife officials in Australia released a group of endangered baby loggerhead turtles back into their natural habitat …
Deafeningly loud country music came through the speakers as cowboys entered the arena to kickstart this year’s Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo in Leth…
It’s a glimpse at the fate our own galaxy will eventually endure.
Fatou, a western lowland gorilla believed to be the oldest in the world, just celebrated her 66th birthday at the Berlin Zoo.