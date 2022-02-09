 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

2 killed in shooting; suspect flees, crashes into school bus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A shooter killed two people in Pennsylvania's capital early Wednesday and then led police on a chase that ended when the suspect's car crashed into a school bus carrying several students, authorities said. No children were injured.

Three other people were wounded in the shooting in Harrisburg shortly before 7 a.m., police said. The victims were found inside a home. The suspect fled the scene, and police followed. It ended soon after when the suspect crashed into the school bus in Londonderry Township.

The bus was carrying students who attend a Catholic school in Elizabethtown, State Trooper Megan Ammerman said. All the students safely got off the bus and were later taken to their school.

A police officer was injured at some point, authorities said, but no details were available.

The suspect’s name has not been released, and it wasn’t clear if they were injured. A possible motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

