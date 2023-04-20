Today is Thursday, April 20, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, April 20
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — About 20,000 eclipse chasers have witnessed a rare solar eclipse plunge part of Australia's northwest coast into brief midday darkness under a cloudless sky. The tourist town of Exmouth was promoted as one of Australia's best vantage points to see the eclipse that also crossed parts of Indonesia and East Timor. Thursday's phenomenon even caused a temperature drop that cooled the town's tropical heat. NASA astronomer Henry Throop was among those at Exmouth cheering loudly in the darkness. He said: "It was mind-blowing. It was so sharp and it was so bright." In Indonesia's capital, hundreds came to the Jakarta Planetarium to see the partial eclipse that was obscured by clouds.
The Supreme Court is leaving women’s access to an abortion pill untouched until at least Friday, while the justices consider whether to allow restrictions on mifepristone to take effect. The court is dealing with a new abortion controversy less than a year after its conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed more than a dozen states to effectively ban abortion outright. At stake now is whether to allow restrictions on mifepristone to take effect while a legal challenge to the medication’s Food and Drug Administration approval continues. In an order signed by Justice Samuel Alito, the court indicated it will act by Friday night. Alito provided no explanation for why the court put off a more lasting decision.
Andrew Lester, the 84-year-old white man who shot Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager in Kansas City, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Wednesday. Yarl mistakenly went to Lester’s door looking for his younger brothers. Lester walked with a cane in court as he answered charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting, which has attracted presidential attention and renewed national debate about gun policies. Lester remains free after posting 10% of his $200,000 bond. The bond agreement requires him to relinquish any weapons and have no contact with Yarl or his family. He also agreed to have his cellphone monitored.
Egypt has repatriated dozens of technicians in its air force who had been held by one of the warring factions in Sudan. The evacuation of Egyptian personnel came as the latest attempt at a 24-hour cease-fire between Sudan's warring forces on Thursday has been strained by frequent gunfire in the capital Khartoum. Sudan's military and a rival paramilitary force have been battling since Saturday for control of the strategic African country. Aid groups say the new truce is not solid enough to allow desperately needed help to be delivered. Japan and the Netherlands meanwhile are moving transport planes closer to the conflict-battered nation ahead of a possible evacuation of their citizens.
A crowd stampeding at an event to distribute financial aid during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, has left at least 78 people dead and 73 injured, according to Houthi officials and witnesses. The tragedy Wednesday night was sparked when armed Houthis fired into the air in an attempt at crowd control, apparently striking an electrical wire and causing it to explode, two witnesses said. The stampede occurred in the Old City in central Sanaa, where hundreds of people had gathered at a charity event organized by merchants. Officials said dozens of injured people were taken to hospitals and two organizers were detained. The tragedy came ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan later this week.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has defiantly declared that Ukraine deserves to join the military alliance and pledged continuing support on his first visit to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion just over a year ago. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Stoltenberg to push for even more from them, including warplanes, artillery and armored equipment. The NATO chief has been instrumental in marshaling support from members. The Kremlin has given various justifications for going to war, but repeated Thursday that preventing Ukraine from joining NATO was a key goal behind its invasion.
Police say a man confessed to killing four people, including his parents, and then firing on motorists on Interstate 295, just days after being released from prison. Law enforcement officials released more information Wednesday including identities of the victims of the shootings at a home in Bowdoin and 25 miles to the south on the highway in Yarmouth. Police say Joseph Eaton was released Friday from the Maine Correctional Center in Windham, where he was picked up by his mother after completing a sentence for aggravated assault. He’s due to make an initial court appearance on Thursday.
SpaceX’s giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Elon Musk’s company was aiming to send the nearly 400-foot (120-meter) Starship rocket on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. It carried no people or satellites. SpaceX plans to use Starship to send people and cargo to the moon and, ultimately, Mars. A stuck valve scrapped Monday's try. Throngs of spectators watched from several miles away from the Boca Chica Beach launch site, which was off-limits.
Moon Bin, a singer from South Korean boyband Astro, has been found dead at his home in Seoul, according to his management agency. The 25-year-old was reportedly found by his manager who went to his home Wednesday evening because he wasn’t responding to contacts. Police are investigating his death but have so far found no signs of foul play, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency. Officials at Seoul’s Gangnam district police station did not respond to calls for comment. Moon Bin’s management agency, Fantagio, released a statement confirming his death, saying that he “suddenly left us and became a star in the sky” and that fellow artists and company officials were mourning him with “very deep sadness and shock.”
Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday added 24 and the hot-shooting Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to rout the Miami Heat 138-122 on Wednesday night, tying the Eastern Conference first-round series at a game apiece. A complete roundup of Wednesday's action:
Brandon Montour scored twice and the Florida Panthers had four third-period goals to beat the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins 6-3 on Wednesday night and send Boston to its first loss in 10 games. A complete roundup of Wednesday's games:
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1999, the Columbine High School massacre took place in Colorado as two students shot and killed 12 classmates and one teacher before taking…
In 1986, Michael Jordan sets an NBA single-game playoff scoring record with 63 points in a 135-131 double overtime loss to the Boston Celtics.…
***