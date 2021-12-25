 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School
AP

2 Kansas officers shot by suspect, expected to recover

  • 0

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two police officers responding to a domestic violence call in Wichita, Kansas, were shot and wounded in the early hours of Christmas Day, authorities said.

Police were called around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of domestic violence at an apartment. Police said that as the two officers made contact with a suspect, the man fired several shots.

One officer was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the arm. Both were being treated at a hospital with injuries Police Chief Gordon Ramsay described as serious but not life-threatening.

A tactical team was called and the apartment was evacuated. The suspect was later found dead of what police called a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News