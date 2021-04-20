2 inquiries to look into rough arrest of woman with dementia

DENVER (AP) — A team of outside law enforcement agencies and city officials are launching separate investigations into the forceful arrest of a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia who left a store without paying for about $14 of items last year.

The probes announced Monday came after Karen Garner filed a federal lawsuit last week challenging her arrest, which was captured on police body camera video in June. It shows an officer grabbing her arm and pushing her to the ground after she walked away from him. She looks confused and repeatedly says, “I am going home.”

The city of Loveland said the goal of the outside investigation it is seeking will be to determine whether police followed department policy and if they didn't, to “implement corrective action.”

“The footage is difficult to watch and we understand the strong emotions evoked including the outrage, fear, and distrust,” the city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver said in a statement.

It comes amid a national reckoning over use of force by police, including against people with mental and physical health conditions.