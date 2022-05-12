 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

2 inmates found dead in same unit at jail in South Carolina

  • 0

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Two inmates were found dead Thursday in the same unit of a local jail in South Carolina, authorities said.

Staff at the Greenville County jail found the inmates unconscious around 4 p.m. and paramedics pronounced them dead, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said in a statement.

Autopsies are planned for Friday, according to the coroner's office, which didn't release any additional information including whether there was any sign of trauma or the names of the inmates or the charges they faced.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office runs the jail and hadn't released any information on the deaths Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Next-day delivery takes a toll on workers well-being and the environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News