2 inmates charged after riot in South Carolina jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff's department has brought charges against two inmates after a jail riot in which two guards were held hostage and injured.

Jujuan Council, 23, and Anthony Blakney, 32, were charged with first-degree assault, kidnapping and rioting, The State newspaper reported Saturday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s department said additional charges could be filed as an investigation continues into the Friday morning riot at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Inmates attacked two officers and destroyed much of a unit housing about 50 inmates before a special team of officers “used a show of force” to end the riot, Sheriff Leon Lott said at a news conference Friday.

The two officers were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. No inmates were injured, the sheriff said.

Investigators were trying to determine how many of the 50 inmates in the pod were involved in the riot, Lott said.