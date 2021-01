2 injured after police car drives through crowd at race

Haddow said a responding officer used his car’s bullhorn to address the crowd. The crowd then began pounding on his windows, she said.

“The officer, fearing for his safety, tried to back up, but was unable to do so because of the crowd,” Tacoma Police said in a statement. That prompted him to speed out of the scene for his own safety, police said.

One person sustained cuts in the collision and was taken to a hospital, Haddow said.

Puyallup Police Capt. Dan Pashon told KCPQ-TV that a second person was treated at the hospital and released.

City Manager Elizabeth Pauli said the officer involved will be placed on leave. The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will handle the case, Pauli said.

Interim Police Chief Mike Ake released a statement saying he was concerned about another “use of deadly force incident,” and promised his department's full cooperation in the investigation.

