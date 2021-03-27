2 in Seattle, San Francisco face anti-Asian hate charges

Hamner was being held on $75,000 bail on Saturday. It wasn't immediately clear if Hamner, who has not yet made a court appearance, had retained an attorney or would be assigned a public defender.

In the first instance, the woman told her 10-year-old daughter to try to take a cellphone photo of the man. The woman, identified by KIRO-TV as Pamela Cole, posted about the incident on social media and a friend's husband identified Hamner as a possible suspect.

He sent the woman a photo he had taken of Hamner at the Veterans Affairs hospital, the newspaper reported and the sneakers he was wearing were the same in the photo the daughter had taken and in one on Hamner's social media account.

The woman later provided the photos to a Seattle police detective who compared them to Hamner’s driver’s license photo and determined the photos appeared to be of the same person, the charges say.

The second woman who was accosted had a dashboard camera in her vehicle that captured the license plate of the other car, which is registered to Hamner, according to court documents. The police detective investigating the case reviewed the video and determined the women’s assailant “was clearly Hamner,” according to the charges.