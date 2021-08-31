2 Illinois brothers released as probe of 2 bodies continues

“We continue to look into this case with the help of the Cook County Medical Examiner who is doing a forensic evaluation of the remains that were removed from the backyard on Saturday,” Herion said.

The brothers told police their sister pushed their mother, who was in her late 70s, down the stairs of the home in 2015, causing “some type of head contusion” that caused her death. They also told police their sister died in 2019.

No records exist of their deaths, Herion said last week. He said one brother who led police to where the bodies could be found told investigators they were buried in the yard for financial reasons.

Investigators were still collecting any possible evidence from their home 12 miles (19 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

The home came to the attention of authorities when public works officials noticed that water had not been used at the home for more than a year.

Police conducting a well-being check at the home last Thursday found it filled with clutter, and with no running water or working toilets. Human feces and large containers filled with urine littered the home, Herion said.

