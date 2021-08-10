2 friends from Virginia plead guilty to Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two friends from Virginia pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges that they joined the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Cindy Fitchett, 60, and Douglas Sweet, 59, both face a maximum sentence of six months in prison after pleading guilty to misdemeanor counts of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols is scheduled to sentence them on Nov. 9 during a hearing held by video conference.

More than 560 people have been charged with federal crimes stemming from the Capitol riot. At least 35 of those defendants have pleaded guilty to riot-related charges as of Tuesday.

Fitchett and Sweet were among a group of six people who were arrested by police officers inside the Capitol during the siege.

Fitchett and Sweet traveled together from Virginia to attend former President Donald Trump's rally on Jan. 6 before heading over to the Capitol. They were surrounded by a large group of people who were yelling and making banging noises as they approached an entrance to the building, said Justice Department prosecutor Seth Meinero.

Fitchett recorded a video of herself shouting, “We are storming the Capitol! We have broken in!”