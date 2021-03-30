2 ex-Texas sheriff deputies indicted in Black man's death

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Two former Texas sheriff's deputies were arrested Tuesday on manslaughter charges in the 2019 death of a man who was shocked with stun guns after a police chase that was filmed by real-time police TV series “Live PD," authorities said.

The charges are the first directly tied to the death of Javier Ambler, a Black man whose car deputies chased for 22 minutes after trying to pull him over for allegedly failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic. Ambler, a former postal worker, died after deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breath. The stop in suburban Austin was caught on camera by “Live PD,” which was canceled by the A&E Network in June.

The indictments were announced as a former Minneapolis police officer is being tried in the death of George Floyd, a case that has again brought police brutality and racial injustice to the forefront in the U.S.