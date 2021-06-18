2 ex-Oklahoma County jail employees charged with felonies

In both the assault cases Hughes is charged in, he attempted to clean up the blood, did not call out on his radio that there was an altercation between inmates, and failed to notify medical staff about severely injured inmates, according to the affidavit.

In a separate case this week, Martin Jacobs, 31, was charged in Oklahoma County District Court with one count of willful neglect to perform a duty of public trust or employment, a felony.

The charges stem from a Feb. 7 incident in which an inmate called Jacobs and told him a riot was breaking out on the second floor of the jail. Jacobs told the inmate he would check with the jail's rover, but a review of surveillance video shows Jacobs, “never picked up his radio to notify anyone,” according to an internal investigative report of the altercation.

An hour later, one of those involved was beaten so badly he had to be hospitalized for two separate brain bleeds, according to the report.

Jacobs was fired on negligence grounds.

Court records don't indicate whether Hughes or Jacobs have an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Jacobs previously told The Oklahoman he was wrongfully terminated.

“I did my job. I answered the phone. I looked at the camera, didn’t see anything, proceeded to answer other phone calls as well,” he told the newspaper. “I’m sure I radioed it in later.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0