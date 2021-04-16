2 documentaries up for Oscars tell stories of nonagenarians

Proudfoot co-directed “A Concerto is a Conversation” with Horace Bowers’ grandson Kris Bowers, an accomplished composer and pianist whose Hollywood credits include “When They See Us,” “Green Book,” “Bridgerton” and the upcoming “Space Jam” sequel. Kris Bowers looked to his grandfather’s wild decision to hitchhike out of Florida as the reason he’s now performing his own violin concerto at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Born in Bascom Florida, Horace Bowers remembers distinctly a peer of his calling his father “boy” when he was 6 or 7 and knowing at that moment that he had to leave. Almost by accident, Bowers found his way to Los Angeles where he saved his money and bought a dry-cleaning business. Recently, a stretch of the South Los Angeles corridor where he founded his business was designated the Bowers Retail Square.

At the same time Bowers was dreaming of escaping the South, Marin-Catherine was an ocean away in the Normandy region and war was breaking out around her. She was just 10 years old when the Germans invaded France. Soon after, she and her family joined the French Resistance. Being so young, all she was asked to do at the beginning was to write down the registration numbers of passing trucks. Later, she and her mother assisted at the hospital. In 1943, her older brother Jean-Pierre was arrested as a political prisoner and taken to the Mittelbau-Dora concentration camp near Nordhausen, Germany, where he would die three weeks before it was liberated.